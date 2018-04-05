MCBU semester degree 3rd, 5th results declared at mchhatrasaluniversity.com, check now

MCBU result is available at mchhatrasaluniversity.com MCBU result is available at mchhatrasaluniversity.com

MCBU result 2017: Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University (MCBU) has released the regular degree examination results at mchhatrasaluniversity.com. Students who have appeared for Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Education (BEd) third semester and fifth semesters examination results of BA, BSc and BCom can go to the official website and view their result. MCBU conducted the exams between November and December.

In case the candidates are unable to log in at mchhatrasaluniversity.com, they can go to another official website – mponline.gov.in to view their scores.

MCBU result 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, fing out the examination tab, click on the “result” link

Step 3: On next page, choose ‘type’ (Regular or Private), session, exam and enter roll number.

Step 4: Your result will appear once you click on submit

Step 5: Check and download result

Those candidates who wish to apply for revaluation have to visit the official website and click on exmination tab followed by ‘revaluation’ link. Once done, a page will open giving exam option. For now, the process has not started but the last date to apply for revaluation is April 19, 2018.

