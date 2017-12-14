MBSE HSSLC 2018 datesheet released at mbse.edu.in, exams to begin from March 5

The exams will begin from March 5, with English paper, and will end on March 29 The exams will begin from March 5, with English paper, and will end on March 29

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the datesheet for class 12 examination on its official website – mbse.edu.in. The students can check out the same at the official website as the entire schedule of the examination has been published.

MBSE HSSLC 2018 timetable:

Monday, March 3: English

Wednesday, March 7: MIL (Mz/Hn/B/N)

Friday, March 9: History

Monday, March 12: Geography (T)

Thursday, March 15: Education/Psychology (T)/Physics (T)/Accountancy (T)

Monday, March 19: Political Science/Public Administration/ Business Studies/Chemistry (T)

Wednesday, March 21: Sociology

Friday, March 23: Economics/Biology (T)

Monday, March 26: Mathematics/Business Mathematics

Wednesday, March 28: Computer Science (T)/Geology (T)

Thursday, March 29: Home Science (T)

Practical exams

Monday, February 12 onwards: Physics/Chemistry/Biology

Tuesday, February 12 onwards: Geography/Psychology/Home Science/Geology/Computer Science

Steps to check the datesheet:

Step 1- Click on the official website, mbse.edu.in

Step 2- Click on the relevant link

Step 3- On the screen, datesheet will be displayed

Step 4- Download it and take a print-out for further reference.

Exam timings:

The theory examination will be held from 10 am to 1 pm for both the classes. Meanwhile, the exam timing for the old scheme is between 1:30 pm to 4 pm. The practical examination will be conducted between 9 am to 4 pm.

About MBSE:

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) was established in 1975 under the Mizoram Board of School Education Act. The board looks upon the education condition of the state and regulate, supervise schools of the state.

