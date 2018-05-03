MBSE HSLC 10th results 2018 declared at mbse.edu.in: How to check

MBSE HSLC 10th results 2018: Board results out at mbse.edu.in MBSE HSLC 10th results 2018: Board results out at mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSLC 10th results 2018: The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has declared the results of Class 10 examinations. This year, the examination was conducted on March 1, 2018. All those candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results from the official websites, mbse.edu.in. Apart from the official websites, the students can check the results at indiaresults.com. Last year, the results were declared on the month of May. The board will declare the results of Class 12 examinations soon that was conducted in March. Last year, the results were declared in the month of May. The board had conducted the class 12 exam between March 1 and April 5 at various test centres across the state.

Mizoram MBSE HSLC result 2018: Steps to check

Visit the official website, mbse.edu.in

On the homepage, go to the ‘Results’ section

A new page will open

Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Submit the entered information.

Save your Mizoram HSLC result 2018.

Mizoram Board of Secondary Education

The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state of Mizoram. The Board was set up in 1975 under the Mizoram Board of School Education Act. As part of its responsibilities, the Mizoram Board conducts state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations.

