MBSE HSLC 2018: Exams to begin from March 1, check datesheet here

MBSE Boards 2018: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the datesheet for class 10 (high school leaving certificate examination) on its official website – mbse.edu.in. The entire schedule of the examination has been published and students can check out the same at the website. The exams will begin from March 1 with English paper and will end on March 16. Practicals will be conducted from March 19 to 23.

MBSE HSLC 2018 timetable

Thursday, March 1: English

Tuesday, March 6: Social Science

Thursday, March 8: MIL (Mizo/Alternative English/Hindi/Nepali/Bengali/Manipuri)

Monday, March 12: Science (Theory)

Wednesday, March 14: Home Science (Theory)/IIT (Theory)/Civics and Economics/Commercial Studies

Friday, March 16: Mathematics

Practical exams

March 19 to 21: Science

March 22 to 23: Introductory Information Technology/Home Science

The Board has also released the time table for class 12 (higher secondary school leaving certificate) for arts, science and commerce stream.

This year, the results were declared on May 2.

The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state of Mizoram. The Board was set up in 1975 under the Mizoram Board of School Education Act. As part of its responsibilities, the Mizoram Board conducts state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations.

