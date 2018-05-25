MBOSE results 2018 declared, Anurag Tiwari is SSLC topper and Lily Kharthangmaw tops HSSLC exam

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results 2018: Meet the toppers MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results 2018: Meet the toppers

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results 2018: Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared the results of SSLC Class 10th and HSSLC Class 12th Arts today, on May 25. This year, HSSLC exam in the arts stream is topped by Lily Kharthangmaw who scored 440 marks while the HSLC exam topper is Anurag Tewari who got 581 marks. The results are available at the official websites — mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, http://www.results.shiksha, http://www.meghalayaonline.in, http://www.results.net/meghalaya, http://www.indiaresults.com, http://www.jagranjosh.com, http://www.knowyourresult.com,

http://www.examresults.net/meghalaya.

The top scoring district is Ri-Bhoi with 86.01 per cent and the lowest pass percent is of South Garo Hills which is at 48.21 per cent in the HSSLC exams. A total of 23,160 students appeared of which 17,318 passed securing a pass percent of 74.78 per cent. The girls have outshone boys by registering 75.84 per cent while only 55.14 per cent passed.

The top scoring district is Ri-Bhoi with 86.01 per cent and the lowest pass percent is of South Garo Hills which is at 48.21 per cent. In the Class 12 exams, the second rank is bagged by Susanna Kharmawshun with 439 marks and third rank is registered by Brinda Gewali who got 436 marks.

In SSLC exams or Class 10, a total of 50,077 students appeared of which 28,424 candidates have passed taking the pass percentage to 56.76 per cent. Nearly 79.67 per cent girls pased while boy scored 78.44 per cent. The top-scoring district is the East Khasi Hills with 79.04 per cent, however the pass percent of South West Garo Hills is 26.65 pass percent, the lowest among all. In Class 10, Anurag Tewari topped with 581 marks while the second and third positions are secured by Trisha Seal Sharma and Yash Khandelwal respectively.

To check result online, the students have to login to the same and enter all the required details such as their roll number etc in the provided fields. On submitting their details, the scores will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The result of MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC is also available via SMS codes:

For SSLC (Class X)

· MG10 rollno to 58888

· SMS – MBOSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER – send it to 56263

For HSSLC (Arts)

· MG12A rollno 58888

· SMS – MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER – send it 56263

In a note, MBOSE has stated that all the Head of the Institutions/Officers-in-Charge of the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Examination Centres are requested to collect the Result Booklets from MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and Jowai MBOSE Cell after the declaration of result. The whole Result Booklets may also be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website, http://www.mbose.in.

