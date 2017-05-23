MBoSE SSLC class 10 exams 2017: Results leaked, Meghalaya government orders enquiry

MBoSE SSLC class 10 exams 2017: The leak occurred due to a technical “snag”. MBoSE SSLC class 10 exams 2017: The leak occurred due to a technical “snag”.

The MBoSE class 10 SSLC results 2017, which were scheduled to be released on May 23, were leaked to the social media on social media on Monday. The leak occurred due to a technical “snag” as they were being shared at the National Informatics Centre (NIC), reports say.

“It is an unfortunate thing, but the list which got leaked is the correct one. Thankfully, the entire set of results didn’t get leaked,” MBoSE Controller of Examinations TR Laloo told Hindustan Times which reported that the error was later “rectified”.

MBoSE executive Chairman Pravin Bakshi said that a meeting took place between the board and the state government on Tuesday. Education secretary Walpeelter Roy Lyngdoh has been asked by the state government to conduct an enquiry and submit a report on the matter within 10 days, reports say. The Board will wait for final reports before any further action is taken.

Going by the leaked merit list, Duyu Asung of St George Secondary School in Nongmynsong and Lamphrang Lyngdoh of Ram Krishna Mission HS School Cherrapunji have shared the top position. Both have scored a total of 568 marks in total six subjects.

