MBOSE HSSLC class 12 exams 2017: Results for Arts stream to be declared on May 23

MBOSE HSSLC class 12 Arts results 2017: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) is likely to release the results of the class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) on May 23 at 10 am. Students who have appeared for the exams can check this page again on Tuesday for updates and the official website for the results.

In an official notice, the board said that the results will be available for the Arts stream next week and the authenticity of the marksheet can be verified with the QR code scanner app on Google PlayStore which is available for free. The result booklets will also be available on the official website for download.

The following website will host the results for the MBOSE class 10 exams:

megresults.nic.in

timesinternet.in

knowyourresult.com

indiaresults.com

examresults.net/meghalaya

jagranjosh.com

results.amarujala.com

Candidates can also check their results through SMS:

< MBOSE12A > space < Roll Number > to 5676750

< MBOSE12A > space < Roll Number > to 56263

< MG12A > space < Roll Number > to 52070

Note: remove the spaces added between the brackets <>

Steps to download the results for MBOSE class 12 HSSLC exams 2017:

– Go to the official website of the board (mbose.in) or any of the websites mentioned above.

– Click on the notification for the class 12 results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

