MBoSE HSSLC 2017 Arts exam: Results announced at megresults.nic.in, check here

MBoSE HSSLC Class 12 results 2017: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has declared the results of Class 12 (HSSLC) examination at 10 am that was held in March this year. The results can be checked at megresults.nic.in. This year’s pass percentage of Meghalaya HSSLC Arts stream (12th exam) is 75.38 per cnt. A total of 83.02 per cent regular candidates passed while only 34.63 per cent private candidates. A total of 15,940 students appeared in the HSSLC exam.

Steps to check the results for MBoSE HSSLC Class 12 results 2017:

– Go to the official website Meghalaya Board of School Education or megresults.nic.in or examresults.nic.in

– Go straight to the SSLC results link

– Enter your details like roll number and date of birth in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The students can also check the result through SMS

Arts stream:

MBOSE12A<space>RollNumber send it to 56263

SMS MBOSE12A <space> Roll number Send it to 5676750

