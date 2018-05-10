MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2018: How to check at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

MBOSE HSSLC results 2018: Candidates can check result online MBOSE HSSLC results 2018: Candidates can check result online

MBOSE HSSLC results 2018: The Meghalaya Board of School Education will declare the results of HSSLC or Class 12 examination on May 10, 2018 at 10 am. The Class 12 results will be announced for students of the science, commerce and vocational streams. The examination for MBOSE HSSLC students had started from March 6 and concluded on March 29, 2018.

The Board will publish the results at megresults.nic.in, examresult.net, meghalayaonline.in, results.net/meghalaya, indiaresults.com, knowyourresult.com and results.shiksha. Once released, students can collect their marksheets from the head of the institutions.

MBOSE HSSLC results 2018: How to check

Step 1 – Go to the official website for the Meghalaya board (mbose.in) or examresults.net/meghalaya.

Step 2 – Click on the link to the HSSLC results 2018.

Step 3 – Follow the links to the results page of the state board.

Step 4 – Make sure to keep your roll number in hand.

Step 5 – Fill in your details in the fields provided and click on “Submit”.

Step 6 – Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

As per reports, about 29840 candidates have attended the HSSLC examination at 62 centres. This year, as many 8263 are boy and 10,503 are female candidates in the regular category, 1434 boys and 1165 female candidates under the non-regular category, 420 male and 616 female under the private category.

Moreover, 334 male and 517 female candidates are giving their improvement exams this year.

Similarly, in the science stream, there are a total of 1595 male and 1809 female candidates under the regular category, 81 male and 77 female under the non-regular category. There are 100 students sitting for compartmental and improvement exams.

In the commerce field, 1251 male and 808 female candidates under the regular category, 76 male and 22 female candidates are in the non-regular category, over 100 under 123 male and 42 female candidates under the compartmental and improvement candidates.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd