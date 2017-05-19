MBOSE class 10 SSLC exams 2017: Results to be available from May 23

Latest News
MBOSE class 10 SSLC results 2017: The results will be available on the board's website.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 19, 2017 2:51 pm
meghalaya sslc result 2017, mbose result 2017, mbose.in, meghalaya 10th result 2017, megalaya result, meghalaya sslc 10th result, mbose 10th sslc result 2017, sslc result 2017, megalaya news, sslc news, education news, indian express MBOSE class 10 SSLC results 2017: The board has introduced a QR Code scanner app which is available for free on Google PlayStore.

MBOSE class 10 SSLC results 2017: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) is likely to release the results for the class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams 2017 on May 23 at 10 am. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website.

“The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination, 2017 (Arts) Stream conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 23-05-2017 at 10:00 A.M (sic),” MBOSE Controller of Examinations TR Laloo said in an official notice.

This year, the board has introduced a QR Code scanner app which is available for free on Google PlayStore. Students can use the app to check the authenticity of their marksheets. The whole booklet for the results will be available on the board’s website once the results have been declared.

Meghalaya class 10 SSLC results will be available on the following websites:

megresults.nic.in
timesinternet.in
knowyourresult.com
indiaresults.com
examresults.net/meghalaya
jagranjosh.com
results.amarujala.com

Download the class 10 SSLC results 2017 through SMS:

< MBOSE10 >space< Roll No > send it to 56263
< MBOSE10 >space< Roll No > send it to 5676750
MG10 < Roll No > send it to 52070

Note: remove the spaces added between the brackets <>

Steps to download the results for MBOSE class 10 SSLC exams 2017:

– Go to the official website of the board (mbose.in) or any of the websites mentioned above.

– Click on the notification for the class 10 results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

