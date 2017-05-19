MBOSE class 10 SSLC exams 2017: Results to be available from May 23

MBOSE class 10 SSLC results 2017: The board has introduced a QR Code scanner app which is available for free on Google PlayStore. MBOSE class 10 SSLC results 2017: The board has introduced a QR Code scanner app which is available for free on Google PlayStore.

MBOSE class 10 SSLC results 2017: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) is likely to release the results for the class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams 2017 on May 23 at 10 am. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website.

“The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination, 2017 (Arts) Stream conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 23-05-2017 at 10:00 A.M (sic),” MBOSE Controller of Examinations TR Laloo said in an official notice.

This year, the board has introduced a QR Code scanner app which is available for free on Google PlayStore. Students can use the app to check the authenticity of their marksheets. The whole booklet for the results will be available on the board’s website once the results have been declared.

Read | MBOSE HSSLC class 12 exams 2017: Results for Arts stream to be declared on May 23

Meghalaya class 10 SSLC results will be available on the following websites:

megresults.nic.in

timesinternet.in

knowyourresult.com

indiaresults.com

examresults.net/meghalaya

jagranjosh.com

results.amarujala.com

Download the class 10 SSLC results 2017 through SMS:

< MBOSE10 >space< Roll No > send it to 56263

< MBOSE10 >space< Roll No > send it to 5676750

MG10 < Roll No > send it to 52070

Note: remove the spaces added between the brackets <>

Steps to download the results for MBOSE class 10 SSLC exams 2017:

– Go to the official website of the board (mbose.in) or any of the websites mentioned above.

– Click on the notification for the class 10 results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

For more updates on MBOSE results, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd