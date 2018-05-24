MBOSE 10th, 12th (Arts) results 2018 Date and Time: Results to be declared on this date

MBOSE 10th, 12th (Arts) results 2018: The results will be available on the official websites, mbose.in, megresults.nic.in MBOSE 10th, 12th (Arts) results 2018: The results will be available on the official websites, mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

MBOSE 10th, 12th (Arts) results 2018: The Meghalaya Board of School Education will declare the results of both SSLC Class 10th and Class 12th Arts on May 25. The results will be available at the official websites — mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. The Board had released the results of HSSLC 12th (Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams) examination on May 10, 2018. In Science stream, the first rank has been obtained by Rishav Das, with 480 marks and in Commerce, Chongdeinem Guite has topped the exam with a total of 443 marks.

Once released, students will be able to check their scores at the above-mentioned websites. They will be required to login to the same and enter all the required details such as their roll number etc in the provided fields. On submitting the same, their scores will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference.

MBOSE 10th, 12th (Arts) results 2018: Date and Time

The board will declare the results on May 25, 2018. The students can check the results through the websites, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, results.net/meghalaya, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, examresults.net/meghalaya

Last year, the result of class 10 examination was released on May 23. The results were leaked on the social media due to technical snag as they were being shared at the National Informatics Centre (NIC), reports said.

