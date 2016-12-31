MBBS students may have to clear examination to be eligible to practice

Among other proposals the bill has are conducting of common counselling for entry in Post Graduate medical admission. Among other proposals the bill has are conducting of common counselling for entry in Post Graduate medical admission.

MBBS students in India will soon have to clear National Exit Test (NEXT) before being eligible to practice anywhere in the country, an official said on Friday.

The provision is part of a bill drafted by the Health Ministry, following suggestions by a high-powered Committee led by Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya to address concerns over quality of medical education in medical colleges and upgrade quality of doctors in the country, said a Ministry official, adding suggestions and feedback have been sought till January 6.

Among other proposals the bill has are conducting of common counselling for entry in Post Graduate medical admission and 50 per cent reservation in PG courses for students who served at least three years in remote and difficult areas.

