MBA CET 2018 admit cards released, download at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MBA CET 2018: DTE Maharashtra has released the admit cards for Maharashtra MBA CET (Common Entrance Test) today on the official website – dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The online exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 10 and 11. The successful candidates will get admission in the first year of full-time postgraduate degree in MBA/ MMS courses.

The scores of the online examination will be obtained by calculating the number of questions answered correctly. The minor difference in difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests held in different sessions will be considered to arrive at the equated scores. Test wise scores and scores on total are reported with decimal points up to two digits.

MBA CET 2018 admit card, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘MBA CET admit card’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details – registration number, password and security code.

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Candidates have to produce in original the photo identity proof along with examination hall ticket while attending the examination. Ration card and learning driving license are not considered valid ID proof.

