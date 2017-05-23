Maths, English play spoilsport with pass percentage across Punjab

IT WAS English that had adversely affected the overall pass percentage of the Class XII results declared recently by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). And, English, along with mathematics, again played spoilsport with the overall pass percentage in the Class X results declared on Monday. The teachers of these subjects at government schools have started getting the jitters as the government might seek explanations from them anytime soon.

Most of the failures are in mathematics and English. As many as 1,63,536 students, including 93,100 in maths and 70,436 in English, failed this year. In the PSEB Class XII results, over 77,000 students failed in English, thereby affecting the overall pass percentage.

Sources in the education department said district education officers of all 22 districts in the state have been told to prepare the lists of schools, which had performed poorly, as well as teachers of both subjects. According to sources, the number of such teachers would run into hundreds.

In science subjects, too, the result is not very encouraging as 69,936 students have failed.

Punjab and Hindi results recorded above 90 per cent success with Punjabi 93.35 per cent and Hindi 92.46 per cent. Even social studies subject has made an improvement compared to previous years by recording 85.38 per cent results.

District Education Officer, Jalandhar (Secondary), Harinder Singh, said they would prepare a detailed report of every school in Jalandhar.

11 districts come up with below 50 per cent results

As many as 11 of the 22 districts of Punjab have recorded less then 50 per cent overall pass percentage. Sangrur, SAS Nagar and Barnala districts are at the bottom with 42.85 per cent, 44.73 per cent and 45.89 per cent results, respectively. Besides, Fazilka, Mansa, Jalandhar, Sri Mukatsar Sahib, Bathinda, Patiala, Ludhiana and Moga have all recorded below 50 per cent result while Fatehgarh Sahib has just touched 50 per cent. Though Ludhiana and Patiala are 13th and 14th in the overall pass percentage, both districts are at the top of the merit list. Ludhiana has 113 students and Patiala 57.

