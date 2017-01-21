Mathematician Anand Kumar asks IIT-K students to use knowledge to better society

Anand Kumar said farm sector and social sector were two big areas where technological intervention had ample scope to bring about the country’s turnaround. (Express photo) Anand Kumar said farm sector and social sector were two big areas where technological intervention had ample scope to bring about the country’s turnaround. (Express photo)

Super 30 founder and mathematician Anand Kumar on Saturday exhorted the IITians to use their knowledge and skills for the betterment of the society by contributing more and more to improve people’s living standard and increase farm productivity.

“For the students graduating from top-rung institutions like IIT, Kharagpur, bringing about positive change in the society through their expertise should be the main motto. Merely earning good packages should not be the goal,” he said at a function at IIT, Kharagpur. Kumar said the way technology was changing, it was increasing the gap in the society.

“Time has come to make technology accessible to the masses so that it could bring direct benefits to people’s life. And this is something techno-savvy youth can do the best,” he added. He said farm sector and social sector were two big areas where technological intervention had ample scope to bring about the country’s turnaround.

“The world is grappling with food scarcity and if technology blends with India’s natural bounties, the country could do wonders,” he added.

