Marginal rise in cut-offs of top Pune colleges

FYJC admission is in progress at SP college on Tuesday. Express photo by Arul Horizon, 11/07/2017, Pune FYJC admission is in progress at SP college on Tuesday. Express photo by Arul Horizon, 11/07/2017, Pune

IN THE first merit list released on Tuesday, two colleges tied for the top position with 483 marks. Both, City Pride Junior College (CPJC) and Late Apte Prashala posted the highest cut-offs, at 96.6 per cent, in the aided English medium category. The list, under the Centralised Admission Process, was earlier supposed to be released on Monday. While the percentage for the CPJC has fallen from 97.4 per cent last year, Prashala has upped its scores by five marks this year.

Overall, cut-off marks for admission to Class XI in Pune, across Science, Arts and Commerce streams, has seen a rise. Students who have already been allotted a seat have till July 13 to confirm their admissions. Meanwhile, colleges offering Commerce courses released their cut-offs with a marginal drop — one-two per cent. The increase in cut-off marks this year, officials said, is because of the additional marks given for cultural activities.

“Due to these additional marks, the cut-offs have marginally risen in comparison to the second list of last year,” said Meenakshi Raut, assistant director of education.

Officials said the helpline was thronged by desperate calls from students, who could not make it to any college in the first list. “Students must wait patiently for the subsequent rounds,” he added. “There are fluctuations in the cut-offs. This year, Commerce is more in demand, than Science,” said Jagdish Chinchole, senior official in the department. Authorities said it could be because of some mismatch in college preference details — scored marks versus the cut-off of the preferred college.

“Such students will now have to wait for the second round and, if needed, change their college preference,” added Raut. Rajiv Gandhi Academy of E-learning and Jr College, run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), too, has fared well and has posted a cut-off of 95 per cent this year.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App