Marathi likely to be made compulsory till Class X in ICSE, CBSE schools

The state government is mulling a proposal to make Marathi language mandatory for students up to Class X in schools in the state affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE). Currently, Marathi is mandatory in these schools until Class VIII.

Education Minister Vinod Tawde made the announcement in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday during a discussion on Marathi language, on the occasion of ‘Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din’, observed on the birth anniversary of late poet V V Shirwadkar, known as Kusumagraj. Legislative Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar moved a resolution recommending that the state government make Marathi “a language of knowledge”, and to take steps for its development.

Members across party lines made suggestions including making the language compulsory in CBSE and ICSE schools, and according Marathi the status of a classical language. Bhai Girkar, a BJP legislator, demanded that Marathi be made compulsory till Class XII from the next academic session.

“At present, Marathi is compulsory up to Class VIII in CBSE and ICSE schools. We are considering making it compulsory up to Class X. However, a decision on this be taken by the education board,” said Tawde.

He further said a delegation led by CM Devendra Fadnavis comprising prominent litterateurs and leaders from all parties would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after the Budget session on the issue of according classical language status to Marathi.

