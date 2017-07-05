Governor cracks whip, asks MU to declare result by July 31 as many lose out on admissions overseas due to delay

GOVERNOR C Vidyasagar Rao, who is also the Chancellor of University of Mumbai, has cracked the whip on the university administration over the delay in declaration of results of final-year students. In a meeting with the university management at the Raj Bhavan Tuesday, the Governor directed Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh to declare the results by July 31. Taking note of the delay in declaration of result — which has led to several students losing out on admissions to foreign universities — the Governor asked Deshmukh to submit a detailed report in accordance with the provisions of Section 89 of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, explaining the strategy and roadmap for declaration of results on time.

The Act mandates that results be declared within 45 days of the last examination of each subject. It has been two months since the last examination of any subject was held. The assessment of answersheets of the end semester of final-year students is carried out by the university’s exam house. However, following malpractices and tampering of answersheets, Deshmukh decided to introduce onscreen assessment this year amid much criticism from teachers. With the university failing to appoint an agency on time despite multiple attempts, the assessment process was delayed beyond the statutory norm. So far, only 20 per cent of the answersheets have been assessed, according to university officials.

The Governor has now directed the VC to set up a war room to monitor the progress of assessment in real time. A daily progress report is to be submitted to the Governor. The decision comes on a day when the teachers’ union of the university — Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union — filed a petition with the chancellor, highlighting the problems in the assessment process. The Governor has also instructed Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary, higher and technical education, to depute a government representative to monitor the progress.

While Deshmukh remained unavailable for comment, university registrar M A Khan said the university will now abide by the chancellor’s directives and speed up the assessment. “Currently, 2,000 teachers are involved in the assessment of answersheets. We will increase the number of teachers and expedite the process,” said Khan.

