Manushi Chhillar: An MBBS student, a CBSE topper, a role model

Chhillar competed against 108 contestants from various countries at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena. (Source: Facebook) Chhillar competed against 108 contestants from various countries at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena. (Source: Facebook)

It’s been three days since Manushi Chhillar won the world with her sheer intelligence, confidence and charm. Crowned as the Miss World at a glittering ceremony at Sanya City Arena, Chhillar truly stands as a perfect example of beauty with brains. She belongs to Bamnoli village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district and was pursuing MBBS at BPS Medical College for Women, Khanpur Kalan, in Sonepat.

To chase her dreams, this 20-year-old student took off for a year from her college. Born to doctor parents, she studied at Bengaluru and at St Thomas School in New Delhi. After qualifying medical entrance exam, she got admission at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women. She aspires to be a cardiac surgeon.

As per reports, Chhillar was also a top scorer in English in CBSE class 12 exams. Overall, she got 96 per cent.

Manushi is a role model for all those students who wish to achieve miles in their career. While medical exams are one of the toughest to crack, Chhillar’s dream to represent India at an international arena made her drop a year. Apart from registering good percentage through her academic life, she remained active in co-curricular activities as well.

Chhillar is also a trained Indian classical dancer, poet and painter. While contesting for the Miss India, she performed a dance on a Bollywood number during the talent round.

She won the ‘Head to Head’ challenge and the ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ segment at the Miss World contest.

As per a TOI report, Manushi’s first step towards the glamorous world started when she participated in the fbb Campus Princess 2017 where she was crowned one of the finalists from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) medical college during her college fest.

