Manish Sisodia seeks help from childs rights body to fix EWS nursery admissions

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/ File) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/ File)

Acknowledging that there are violations by schools in the nursery admission process for children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG), and that there is a need for assistance in filling application forms online, Education Minister Manish Sisodia has sought assistance from the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

In a letter to the commission, Sisodia listed four areas where the government required DCPCR’s assistance for effective implementation of the Right to Education Act, which provides 25 per cent reservation for children belonging to EWS/DG categories in private schools. The areas in which DCPCR’s help has been sought include creating awareness and outreach among parents, support and assistance in filling application forms and during document verification.

Since 2016, the government has been holding an online centralised admission process for students belonging to these categories. Before this, parents had to visit individual schools and fill forms. The draw of lots used to take place in the schools. Last year, close to 11,000 seats belonging to this category had remained vacant, and the government conducted three draw of lots till November.

The government also wants DCPCR’s help in documenting and reporting violations by schools in the form of denial of admission and also for recording grievances. “You may be aware that admission under the EWS/DG categories is going to start in a week’s time. It is important that the government does everything within its power to implement the law in letter and spirit. In the last few years, the Directorate of Education has made substantial progress by making it transparent and citizen-friendly,” said the letter, written by Sisodia to DCPCR chairman Ramesh Negi.

The online application process for the EWS/DG categories begins January 22 and extends up to February 21. The admission in this category is done through the neighbourhood criteria. After glitches last year in selecting the schools on the online form, this year, the government has set up committees in each zone to allow schools to examine the list of schools/residential areas in the neighborhood.

In case of any updation, correction or suggestion, schools can write to the committee, set up in each zone, between January 15 and 18.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App