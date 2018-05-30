Manish Sisodia meets Delhi govt school topper in CBSE class 10 exam

“Scoring 98% in her 10th Board Exams, Divya Raghuvanshi topped in #DelhiGovtSchools with 490 marks out of 500. Had a long informal interaction with her, her family, teachers & principal about her success & beyond. Lots of good wishes to her for her life ahead! #FeelingProud (sci),” he tweeted. “Scoring 98% in her 10th Board Exams, Divya Raghuvanshi topped in #DelhiGovtSchools with 490 marks out of 500. Had a long informal interaction with her, her family, teachers & principal about her success & beyond. Lots of good wishes to her for her life ahead! #FeelingProud (sci),” he tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday met Divya Raghuvanshi, who stood first among Delhi government school students in the CBSE class 10 exam, and wished her luck for her future endeavours.

Sisodia met her at the Delhi Secretariat.

“Scoring 98% in her 10th Board Exams, Divya Raghuvanshi topped in #DelhiGovtSchools with 490 marks out of 500. Had a long informal interaction with her, her family, teachers & principal about her success & beyond. Lots of good wishes to her for her life ahead! #FeelingProud (sci),” he tweeted.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had declared Class 10 exam results on Tuesday. At 69.32 per cent, government schools in Delhi had the lowest pass percentage among all categories of schools affiliated to the CBSE.

The overall pass percentage was 86.70.

Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 78.62, with girls stealing a march over boys. The pass percentage of girls is 79.15 as opposed to boys who have a pass percentage of 78.12.

