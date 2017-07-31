Manipur HSLC class 10 compartment exam result 2017 declared at bsem.nic.in

Manipur HSLC class 10 compartment exam result 2017: The Board had conducted the main HSLC class 10 exams from March 17 to April 4, 2017. Manipur HSLC class 10 compartment exam result 2017: The Board had conducted the main HSLC class 10 exams from March 17 to April 4, 2017.

The Board of Secondary Education of Manipur has announced the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) compartmental examination 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website.

The Board had conducted the main HSLC class 10 exams from March 17 to April 4, 2017. About 35,000 students appeared for the Class 10 Board exams last year for which the overall pass percentage was at 61.52. The results were declared on June 3, 2017 and the top positions were secured by Imphal girls – Sohana Laishram, Naorem Suzanna and Maibram Vasundhara.

Candidates who failed to clear the main papers had the option to appear for the compartment examination which is conducted every year in July and August. The result are available for download on bsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in.

Steps to download BSE Manipur HSLC class 10 compartment exam result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the above mentioned websites.

Step 2: Click on the link for “High School Leaving Certificate Compartmental Examination 2017”.

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the field provided.

Step 4: Click on “submit” to search for your result.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

