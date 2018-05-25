Manipur HSLC 10th results 2018 today: How to check at bsem.nic.in

Manipur HSLC 10th results 2018: The results will be available at bsem.nic.in Manipur HSLC 10th results 2018: The results will be available at bsem.nic.in

Manipur HSLC 10th results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) is going to declare the results for the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations today at 3:30 pm on the official website, bsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in. All the students who had appeared in the examinations can check their results through the official websites. Apart from it, the results will be available on the websites, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The examinations were conducted in the month of March at various centres across the country.

Manipur HSLC 10th results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board (bsem.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification for the results which will be displayed on the main page once the results are declared.

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

Manipur HSLC results 2018: Keep your roll number handy to view your marks Manipur HSLC results 2018: Keep your roll number handy to view your marks

Last year, the results were declared on June 3. The Manipur Board conducted the examinations from March 17 to April 4, 2017. The exams for private candidates ended on March 30. Students appeared for three main subjects including Science, Social Science and Mathematics and three language papers including English.

This year, 67.04 per cent students cleared the Class 12 examination successfully, with 467 students got a distinction. Selina Keisham from Comet School topped the examination with 482 marks from the Science stream. Sagar Acharya from Don Bosco Higher Secondary School topped from Commerce stream with 431 marks, and Ningthoujam Radharani Devi, with 449 marks from Arts Stream.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd