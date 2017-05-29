Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla appointed Jamia Milia Islamia’s new Chancellor

Najma Heptullah Najma Heptullah

Manipur Governor and former minority affairs minister Najma Heptulla has been appointed as the Chancellor of Jamia Milia Islamia for five years by the government on Monday. She will succeed Lt Gen (Retd) MA Zaki who completes his term this month.

“University will greatly benefit from her rich experience in both political and public life. It will be our privilege to work with her and to learn from her distinguished career in Parliament and internationally,” Jamia Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad told new agency PTI.

Heptulla has been a five-time member of the Rajya Sabha and its deputy chairman for 16 years. She served as the minister of minority affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet.

