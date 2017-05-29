Latest News
  • Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla appointed Jamia Milia Islamia’s new Chancellor

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla appointed Jamia Milia Islamia’s new Chancellor

Heptullah will succeed Lt Gen (Retd) MA Zaki who completes his term this month.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 29, 2017 5:14 pm
Manipur government formation, Manipur government, Manipur CM swearing in, N Biren Singh, Najma heptullah, MCD election, delhi corporation election, MCD election date, MCD election counting, delhi municipal corporation, delhi corporation news, aam aadmi party, BJP, congress, Manohar Parrikar, Parrikar, Manohar Parrikar swearing in, Manohar Parrikar oath, Manohar Parrikar oath ceremony, Manohar Parrikar chief minsiter, goa chief minsiter, goa bjp, bjp goa, goa news, india news, European Union Headscarf ban, Head Scarf ban Judgment, Latest news,, international news ,Latest news, European union news, EU head scarf ban, EU headscarf ban Judgment, latest news, World news,Pathankot, pathankot alert, pathankot air base alert, Pathankot air force station, Pathankot terror alert Najma Heptullah

Manipur Governor and former minority affairs minister Najma Heptulla has been appointed as the Chancellor of Jamia Milia Islamia for five years by the government on Monday. She will succeed Lt Gen (Retd) MA Zaki who completes his term this month.

“University will greatly benefit from her rich experience in both political and public life. It will be our privilege to work with her and to learn from her distinguished career in Parliament and internationally,” Jamia Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad told new agency PTI.

Heptulla has been a five-time member of the Rajya Sabha and its deputy chairman for 16 years. She served as the minister of minority affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet.

(Inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 29: Latest News