Manipur COHSEM HSC 12th results 2018 declared at manresults.nic.in, Selina Keisham topped with 482 marks

Manipur COHSEM HSC 12th results 2018: Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur has declared the results of Class 12 examinations on Thursday, May 3, 2018 on the official website, manresults.nic.in. Selina Keisham topped the examination with 482 marks from the Science stream, followed by Ningthoujam Radharani Devi with 449 marks from Arts Stream and Sagar Acharya with 431 marks from Commerce stream.

This year, 28,024 candidates had appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) that was conducted at various centres across the state. The examination was started on February 19, and the day one of the examinations hit with the alleged report of question paper leak.

However, an official denied the report terming it as fake, saying, some miscreants allegedly did it to create panic among students. The official also said that appropriate action will be taken against those involved in this matter. Students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results from the official website, manresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results are available at indiaresults.com.

Manipur COHSEM HSC 12th results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur written above.

Step 2: Go straight to the Manipur Board Class 12 results

Step 3: A new link will open.

Step 4: Enter your details like roll number and date of birth in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Last year, the results were declared on May 24, and Ngangom Jinita from Enlighten Knowledge Hr. Sec. School, Sangakpham has topped the Class 12 exams. He scored 454 marks. The second topper Guneshwori Nongmaithem is from the same school and has scored 439 marks in Higher Secondary exams 2017. About 65 per cent students passed the exam last year.The examination was delayed due to election code of conduct for the 11th State Legislative Assembly election.

Manipur Board of Secondary Education

The Manipur Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state. As part of its responsibilities, the board conducts the 10th board examination and 12th board examinations.

