Manipur: COHSEM Class 12th HSC results 2017 announced at manresults.nic.in

Manipur 12th results 2017: Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur has announced the 12th result on the official website —manresults.nic.in. The board had conducted the examination in the month of March. Ngangom Jinita from Enlighten Knowledge Hr. Sec. School, Sangakpham has topped the Class 12 exams. He scored 454 marks.

The second topper Guneshwori Nongmaithem is from the same school and has scored 439 marks in Higher Secondary exams 2017. About 65 per cent students passed the exam last year.

This year the examination was delayed due to election code of conduct for the 11th State Legislative Assembly election. While last year, the examination was held from March 20 to April 21, this year it was held from February 22 to March 21.

Students who had appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website by following the steps written below:

Steps to check the results for Manipur Board Class 12 results 2017:

– Go to the official website Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur written above.

– Go straight to the Manipur Board Class 12 results

– Enter your details like roll number and date of birth in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

