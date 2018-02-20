Manipur class 12 exams begin, reports of paper leak on day 1

Manipur COHSEM class 12 boards: This year, total 28,024 candidates are appearing for the higher secondary examinations. (Representational image) This year, total 28,024 candidates are appearing for the higher secondary examinations. (Representational image)

Manipur class 12 exams 2018: The class 12 state board exams began yesterday, on February 19 and reports of question paper leak on social media surfaced on day 1 itself. An official of the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) said that due to this there was panic among students, who were all geared up for the English exam. But it quickly dismissed the leaked English paper as fake and said that approprite action will be taken against those involved in the matter. Directions have been given to arrest those involved in the case in the next 24 hours.

L Mahendra Singh, the chairman of COHSEM, said, “The objective of those involved (in the matter) is to misguide the public and malign the image of the council. The case has been handed over to the cyber crime unit of the state police.” He added that the intention behind spreading such rumours was to create apprehensions among the examinees, adding that the colour of the “fake” question paper differed from the real one.

This year, total 28,024 candidates are appearing for the higher secondary examinations. Also, in order to prevent any unethical practice during the exams, flying squads have been appointed by the council.

