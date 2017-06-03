Manipur Board HSLC 10th Class results 2017 to be declared today at bsem.nic.in

Manipur Board Class 10th results 2017: The exams were delayed this year due to the state Legislative Assembly elections. Manipur Board Class 10th results 2017: The exams were delayed this year due to the state Legislative Assembly elections.

Manipur Board Class 10th results 2017: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) has announced that it will declare the results for the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams on June 3, 2017. Students who have appeared for this exam can check their results from the official website.

The Class 10 state board exams were conducted from March 17 to April 4, 2017 for regular and external candidates. The exams ended on March 30 for private candidates who did not appear for the extra optional subject. Students appeared for three main subjects including Science, Social Science and Mathematics and three language papers including English.

Ngangom Jinita from Enlighten Knowledge Hr Sec School, Sangakpham topped the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate exams this year, the results for which were declared on May 23, 2017. The exams were delayed this year due to the state Legislative Assembly elections.

About about 35,000 students appeared for the Class 10 Board exams last year when the overall pass percentage was at 61.52. The top positions were bagged by Imphal girls – Sohana Laishram, Naorem Suzanna and Maibram Vasundhara.

Steps to download the Manipur class 10 HSLC results 2017:

– Go to the official website of the board (bsem.nic.in)

– Click on the notification for the results which will be displayed on the main page once the results are declared.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

