Manipur HSLC Results 2017 to be declared at bsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in

Manipur board HSLC results 2017: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) is likely to declare the result for the class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams 2017 in the first week of June. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website upon release.

Amid rumours, official sources have confirmed that the results are not releasing today. The Manipur Board has last year declared the results on May 24 at 3 pm.

The class 10 board exams were conducted from March 17, 2017 for regular, external and private candidates. While the exams ended for the private candidates on March 30, the exams for the regular and external students carried on till April 4, 2017.

All students appeared for the Science, Social Science, Mathematics, English and two other language papers. Regular and external students were also given the choice of appearing for an optional subject on April 4.

The results for the state class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams were declared on May 23, 2017 and Ngangom Jinita from Enlighten Knowledge Hr Sec School, Sangakpham has topped the exams this year.

Last year, about 35,000 students appeared for the Class 10 Board exams and the overall pass percentage was 61.52 per cent with boys outperformed girls by registering 68.02 per cent. The top positions are bagged by Imphal girls – Sohana Laishram, Naorem Suzanna and Maibram Vasundhara.

Steps to download the Manipur class 10 HSLC results 2017:

– Go to the official website of the board (bsem.nic.in)

– Click on the notification for the results which will be displayed on the main page once the results are declared.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

