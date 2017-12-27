Mangalore University UG results 2017 declared at mangaloreuniversity.ac.in

Mangalore University UG results 2017: Those willing to apply for re-evaluation can download the marks cards from the website Mangalore University UG results 2017: Those willing to apply for re-evaluation can download the marks cards from the website

Mangalore University UG results 2017: Mangalore University has released the results of odd semester exams on mangaloreuniversity.ac.in. The varsity conducted the BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBM, BBA, B.Sc (fashion design), BHM, BHS, B.Sc (FND), BASLP, BSW, BA (HRD) courses exams in October/ November 2017.

Students who wish to apply for revaluation may do it through their colleges before January 10, 2018, AM Khan, Registrar (evaluation) said in a release.

Those willing to apply for re-evaluation can download the marks cards from the website. The individual results of colleges would also be uploaded on the respective portals of the colleges. Candidates can check their results on the official website by following the steps written below:

Mangalore University UG results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Mangalore University

Step 2: On the homepage, towards the bottom side, click on the link ‘Nov/Dec 2017 Exam Results’ under the ‘Academics’ section

Step 3: A new page will open displaying the names of courses whose results have been published

Step 4: Enter your registration number on the space given and click on ‘Check Result’

Step 5: The Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and save it for further reference

The Mangalore University has announced the results within 10 days of completing the evaluation of answer scripts, he said. Last year, the results were announced in January.

