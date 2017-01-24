Mangalore University UG Nov/ Dec exam 2016 results declared

Mangalore University results 2016: Enter your roll number to check the result Mangalore University results 2016: Enter your roll number to check the result

The Mangalore University has announced the undergraduate programmes like BA, BCom, BSc examination results on the official page. The exam was conducted in November and December 2016.

Thousands of candidates appeared for the exam can check the result on — mangaloreuniversity.ac.in

Steps to check Mangalore University UG result 2016

Visit the official website of Mangalore University

On the homepage, towards the bottom side, click on the link ‘Nov/Dec 2016 Exam Results’ under the ‘Academics’ section

A new page will open displaying the names of courses whose results have been published

Enter your registration number on the space given and click on ‘Check Result’

The Results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and save it for further reference

The Mangalore University was established in September, 1980. It is a public state university. The Mangalore University has 25 PG departments and 207 affiliated.

