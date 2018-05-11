TS Inter Advanced Supply exams 2018: Hall tickets released at bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter Advanced Supply exams 2018: The candidates can download the hall ticket from bie.telangana.gov.in TS Inter Advanced Supply exams 2018: The candidates can download the hall ticket from bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter Advanced Supply exams 2018: The hall tickets of Telangana Inter Advanced Supplementary examinations have been released. All those who have flunked in the Inter examinations may appear for the supplementary examination that will begin from May 14. All the students who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, bie.telangana.gov.in.

This year, 72.70 percent students cleared the board examination, the results of which were declared on April 13. A total of 2.05 lakh girls appeared for the intermediate second year regular examinations of which 1.49 lakh have passed it, while boys secured 60.99 pass percent.

TS Inter Advanced Supply exams 2018: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website, bie.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the IPASE Hall Ticket link

Step 3: In the new window, click on the hall ticket tab

Step 4: Click on the hall ticket link, according to your examination

Step 5: In the new window, enter hall ticket number

Step 6: Hall ticket will be appeared

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

If the candidates have any queries, they can mail to helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in Contact 040-24600110.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) regulates and supervises the system of intermediate education. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd