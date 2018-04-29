AP SSC 10th results 2018 declared by BSEAP, 94.48 pass percent

Manabadi SSC results 2018 is available at indianexpress.com Manabadi SSC results 2018 is available at indianexpress.com

Manabadi AP 10th results 2018: The result of SSC Class 10 examination is declared by the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) on April 29 at 4 pm. A total of 6,13,378 students appeared for the SSC examination for which 94.48 per cent have cleared the exam. There is marginal difference between the performance of girls and boys with the latter scoring 94.41 per cent. Overall, the girls scored 94.56 per cent. The top-scoring district is at Prakasam 97.93 per cent and the least scoring district is Nellore. The Andhra Pradesh SSC 2018 results were declared by K Sandhya Rani, commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh Human and Resource Development minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Students who have attempted these exams can check their marks at the indianexpress.com by clicking at the link written below.

AP SSC 10th results 2018: Here’s how to check marks

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for SSC 10th results

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Telangana Board of Secondary Education has on April 27 declared the results of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exams. This year, the overall pass percentage is at 83.78 per cent. A total of 5,38,867 students appeared for the exam of which girls have scored 85.14 per cent while boys are at 82.46 per cent. Among districts that scored the highest pass percentage Jagtial ranks at the top while Adilabad is at the lowest.

TBSE has also announced the supplementary examinations date which is scheduled to be held from June 4 to June 19.

