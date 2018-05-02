AP EAMCET 2018 results LIVE: Results declared, website down; check results via SMS

AP EAMCET 2018 results LIVE: The results of Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2018 has been announced today by the Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao at 12 pm. Candidates appeared for the entrance exams last month can check their scores and ranks at http://www.sche.ap.gov.in ; vidyavision.com, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and schools9.com. The test for engineering stream was held from April 22 to 24, the examination for medical stream conducted on April 25.
A total of 2,75,995 students applied for the AP EAMCET 2018. Of them, 1,99, 309 have applied for engineering stream and 76,686 for agriculture and medical stream. Since 2017, EAMCET is conducted online. The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses — engineering, biotechnology, dairy technology, agriculture engineering, food science and technology, BSc (agriculture/horticulture), BVSc, AH/BFSc and B Pharmacy.
Highlights
The result of Andhra Pradesh engineering, agriculture and medical common entrance test (AP EAMCET 2018) has been declared on the official website — sche.ap.gov.in. However, students could be facing inconvenience as the website is down.
AP EAMCET results 2018 declared at sche.ap.gov.in by the HRD Minister of Andhra Pradesh. This year, as many as 1.38 lakh students have qualified the AP EAMCET. In the engineering stream, 72.28 per cent students pass. The pass percentage for medicine is at 87.6 per cent.
AP EAMCET 2018 results will be available through the online medium or via SMS as well. Candidates have to log in to manabadi.com. There is a link on the homepage for SMS. Enter hall ticket number and other details
Vutukuri Venkata Anirudh secured AIR 1 in the Agriculture and Medical stream in the AP EAMCET 2018. Dogga Sandeep bagged the second position and Nunna Himaja was at the third place.
Last year, AP EAMCET results for engineering, medical and agriculture streams were declared on May 5 and Telangana's Mohan Abhyas Telangana topped the engineering stream exam. He also secured AIR 6 in the JEE Main. Avvari Sai S S V Bharadwaj and Satyan Ralham bagged the second and third rank respectively.
Step 1: Visit the official website for AP EAMCET 2018 - sche.ap.gov.inStep 2: Click on the link on the homepage which will direct you to the results page.Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.Step 4: Download a copy of your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.
This year, 11:35 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Mains of which 815005 were boys while 320077. In the offline exam, 857564 students appeared while in the online exam that was held on April 16 and 17, a total of 216755 candidates had given exam. As many as 2,31,024 aspirants have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2018.
For B.Tech. (Ag. Engineering), B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech. (FS & T), only those applicants were eligible who have completed 17 years of age as on December 31. The upper age limit is 22 years for all the aspirants. The upper age limit for SC/ST Candidates is 25 years as on December 31 of the year of admissions.
Joint Entrance Exam Main 2018 results were announced on April 30 and many students from Andhra Pradesh appeared for the IIT-JEE exam conducted by the CBSE. The first two rank holders - Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Vijayawada and KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli are from Andhra Pradesh
The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2018 will be held by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad from May 2. The exam for medical and agriculture will be held on May 2 and 3 and for engineering will be conducted on May 4, 5 and 7. The exam is carried out for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges.
As per reports, more than 2.74 lakh students appeared for the test. Out of these, 1.98 lakh students aspire to join engineering courses while the remaining 75,550 students have registered for the agriculture and other enrolled courses
As per reports, 94.98 per cent candidates appeared for the AP EAMCET 2018 last month. The merit list, toppers' name will be released today by the Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao at 12 pm.
The AP EAMCET 2018 results will be available at sche.ap.gov.in ; vidyavision.com ; manabadi.com ; manabadi.co.in and schools9.com. To check their results, candidates need to keep their hall tickets handy to view their scores