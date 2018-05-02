Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • AP EAMCET 2018 results LIVE: Results declared, website down; check results via SMS
Live now

AP EAMCET 2018 results LIVE: Results declared, website down; check results via SMS

AP EAMCET 2018 results LIVE: The AP EAMCET 2018 results will be available at www.sche.ap.gov.in ; www.vidyavision.com ; www.manabadi.com ; www.manabadi.co.in; and www.schools9.com

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 2, 2018 12:27:32 pm
sche ap eamcet result, ap eamcet 2018, ap eamcet results 2018 AP EAMCET 2018 results LIVE: Check out the latest updates here

AP EAMCET 2018 results LIVE: The results of Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2018 has been announced today by the Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao at 12 pm. Candidates appeared for the entrance exams last month can check their scores and ranks at http://www.sche.ap.gov.in ; vidyavision.com, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and schools9.com. The test for engineering stream was held from April 22 to 24, the examination for medical stream conducted on April 25.

A total of 2,75,995 students applied for the AP EAMCET 2018. Of them, 1,99, 309 have applied for engineering stream and 76,686 for agriculture and medical stream. Since 2017, EAMCET is conducted online. The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses — engineering, biotechnology, dairy technology, agriculture engineering, food science and technology, BSc (agriculture/horticulture), BVSc, AH/BFSc and B Pharmacy.

Live Blog

AP EAMCET 2018 results LIVE: JNTU to release AP EAMCET soon; here are latest updates

Highlights

    12:27 (IST) 02 May 2018
    AP EAMCET Results 2018 declared, website down

    The result of Andhra Pradesh engineering, agriculture and medical common entrance test (AP EAMCET 2018) has been declared on the official website — sche.ap.gov.in. However, students could be facing inconvenience as the website is down. 

    12:26 (IST) 02 May 2018
    AP EAMCET results 2018 declared at sche.ap.gov.in

    AP EAMCET results 2018 declared at sche.ap.gov.in by the HRD Minister of Andhra Pradesh. This year, as many as 1.38 lakh students have qualified the AP EAMCET. In the engineering stream, 72.28 per cent students pass. The pass percentage for medicine is at 87.6 per cent.

    12:22 (IST) 02 May 2018
    AP EAMCET results 2018 available via SMS

    AP EAMCET 2018 results will be available through the online medium or via SMS as well. Candidates have to log in to manabadi.com. There is a link on the homepage for SMS. Enter hall ticket number and other details

    12:16 (IST) 02 May 2018
    AP EAMCET previous year toppers from Agriculture and Medical stream

    Vutukuri Venkata Anirudh secured AIR 1 in the Agriculture and Medical stream in the AP EAMCET 2018. Dogga Sandeep bagged the second position and Nunna Himaja was at the third place.

    12:12 (IST) 02 May 2018
    AP EAMCET previous year toppers

    Last year, AP EAMCET results for engineering, medical and agriculture streams were declared on May 5 and Telangana's Mohan Abhyas Telangana topped the engineering stream exam. He also secured AIR 6 in the JEE Main. Avvari Sai S S V Bharadwaj and Satyan Ralham bagged the second and third rank respectively.

    12:08 (IST) 02 May 2018
    AP EAMCET 2018 results available at sche.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com

    Step 1: Visit the official website for AP EAMCET 2018 - sche.ap.gov.inStep 2: Click on the link on the homepage which will direct you to the results page.Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.Step 4: Download a copy of your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

    12:06 (IST) 02 May 2018
    12:05 (IST) 02 May 2018
    JEE Main results 2018 data

    This year, 11:35 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Mains of which 815005 were boys while 320077. In the offline exam, 857564 students appeared while in the online exam that was held on April 16 and 17, a total of 216755 candidates had given exam. As many as 2,31,024 aspirants have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2018.

    11:53 (IST) 02 May 2018
    AP EAMCET 2018 eligibility

    For B.Tech. (Ag. Engineering), B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech. (FS & T), only those applicants were eligible who have completed 17 years of age as on December 31. The upper age limit is 22 years for all the aspirants. The upper age limit for SC/ST Candidates is 25 years as on December 31 of the year of admissions.

    11:50 (IST) 02 May 2018
    HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao congratulates both on Twitter

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    11:47 (IST) 02 May 2018
    JEE Main toppers from Andhra Pradesh

    Joint Entrance Exam Main 2018 results were announced on April 30 and many students from Andhra Pradesh appeared for the IIT-JEE exam conducted by the CBSE. The first two rank holders - Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Vijayawada and KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli are from Andhra Pradesh

    11:42 (IST) 02 May 2018
    AP EAMCET 2018: Twitter reaction

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    11:39 (IST) 02 May 2018
    Telangana EAMCET 2018 begins today

    The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2018 will be held by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad from May 2. The exam for medical and agriculture will be held on May 2 and 3 and for engineering will be conducted on May 4, 5 and 7. The exam is carried out for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges. 

    11:36 (IST) 02 May 2018
    AP EAMCET 2018 results to be available at sche.ap.gov.in

    11:33 (IST) 02 May 2018
    2.74 lakh appeared for AP EAMCET 2018

    As per reports, more than 2.74 lakh students appeared for the test. Out of these, 1.98 lakh students aspire to join engineering courses while the remaining 75,550 students have registered for the agriculture and other enrolled courses

    11:28 (IST) 02 May 2018
    AP EAMCET 2018 results to release today

    As per reports, 94.98 per cent candidates appeared for the AP EAMCET 2018 last month. The merit list, toppers' name will be released today by the Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao at 12 pm.

    11:15 (IST) 02 May 2018
    AP EAMCET 2018 results: Where to check

    The AP EAMCET 2018 results will be available at sche.ap.gov.in ; vidyavision.com ; manabadi.com ; manabadi.co.in and schools9.com. To check their results, candidates need to keep their hall tickets handy to view their scores

    manabadi, ap eamcet results 2018 AP EAMCET 2018 results LIVE: Results to release at 12 pm

    AP EAMCT 2018 results LIVE: A week after releasing the preliminary answer keys of Andhra Pradesh engineering, agriculture and medical common entrance test (AP EAMCET 2018), the results will be announced on May 2, an official confirmed to the indianexpress.com on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh’s Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao will announce the results of the AP EAMCET-2018 at 12 pm. Earlier, the results were scheduled to release on May 5 but since the entrance exam is conducted online, the results will be released before the said date

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts