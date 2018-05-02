AP EAMCET 2018 results LIVE: Results declared, website down; check results via SMS

AP EAMCET 2018 results LIVE: Check out the latest updates here AP EAMCET 2018 results LIVE: Check out the latest updates here

AP EAMCET 2018 results LIVE: The results of Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2018 has been announced today by the Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao at 12 pm. Candidates appeared for the entrance exams last month can check their scores and ranks at http://www.sche.ap.gov.in ; vidyavision.com, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and schools9.com. The test for engineering stream was held from April 22 to 24, the examination for medical stream conducted on April 25.

A total of 2,75,995 students applied for the AP EAMCET 2018. Of them, 1,99, 309 have applied for engineering stream and 76,686 for agriculture and medical stream. Since 2017, EAMCET is conducted online. The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses — engineering, biotechnology, dairy technology, agriculture engineering, food science and technology, BSc (agriculture/horticulture), BVSc, AH/BFSc and B Pharmacy.