Mamata Banerjee writes to Prakash Javadekar, alleges irregularities in NEET-UG

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar alleging “gross irregularities” in the 2018 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG).

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the test on Sunday for admissions to graduate and undergraduate medical colleges.

Mamata wrote Bengali students were not provided question papers in their language in time.

“Many were provided with photocopies of question papers which bore the same candidate code for multiple students, and in many cases, the photocopies of questions were illegible. It is also reported that many students were forced to write answers using English or Hindi question papers,” she wrote in her letter to Javadekar, a copy of which is with The Indian Express.

She said 600 candidates appeared for the examination at Kolkata’s Cossipore Central School, but only 520 question papers were provided. “Similar was the case in Techno India School at Konnagar in Hooghly district,” she wrote.

Mamata urged Javadekar to take immediate action against those responsible for the irregularities.

“May I also suggest that a coordination mechanism at institutional level be established with the state government and CBSE for making proper arrangements for examinations in future,” she added.

