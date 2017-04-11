Malayalam compulsory in Kerala schools up to class 10: Govt brings out ordinance

This will be applicable up to Class X in all government, aided, un-aided, self-financing institutions, including those affiliated to CBSE and ICSE streams, the CM said. (File) This will be applicable up to Class X in all government, aided, un-aided, self-financing institutions, including those affiliated to CBSE and ICSE streams, the CM said. (File)

Kerala Government Tuesday promulgated an ordinance making Malayalam a compulsory subject in all schools in the state up to Class X. The ordinance will come into effect from the coming academic year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

It will be applicable up to Class X in all government, aided, un-aided, self-financing institutions, including those affiliated to CBSE and ICSE streams, he said.

Read | Kerala schools to get hi-tech upgrades with Rs 533 crore project

However, Malayalam subject will not be made compulsory for other state and foreign students to pass Class X, Vijayan said. The ordinance was issued after Governor P Sathasivam gave his approval. Detailing the other directions in the ordinance, he said teaching Malayalam would be made compulsory for awarding No Objection Certificate for schools.

“The law (ordinance) clearly states that schools should not impose any direct or indirect ban against speaking Malayalam. It also states that no boards should be erected in the campus directing students to use any language other than Malayalam,” Vijayan said.

The NoC of schools, where Malayalam is not taught, would be cancelled, he said. A fine of Rs 5,000 would be imposed on the Principals of those schools which fail to follow the new instructions, the Chief Minister added.

For more stories on Kerala schools, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now