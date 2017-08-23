Makhanlal Chaturvedi University to run a ‘gau shala’ in their new campus in Bhopal

The Registrar of the university Deepak Sharma The Registrar of the university Deepak Sharma

The Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Mass Communication will run a ‘gau shala’ at their new 50-acre campus in Bhopal, news agency ANI reported. Deepak Sharma, Registrar of the university, called it a “new experiment”. “The ‘gau shala’ will be constructed on around two acre land,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Sharma said the plan didn’t need permission from UGC, a commission to regulate higher education in India. This move comes at a time when the scientist community is showing concern over government’s focus on promoting benefits of cow dung, cow urine, milk, curd and ghee for alleged medicinal properties.

At the March for Science rally, Aniket Sule, astrophysicist attached with Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education said, “The rally is not just to demand more funds for science. It is time scientists come together to speak about the shift we are seeing in government funds for research in cow urine. If we don’t speak now, people will believe in validation of cow urine without evidence.”

