Make 7th pay commission report public: Varsities tells UGC

Faculty members of various universities on Thursday have urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to make the seventh pay commission report public. The representatives from from different teachers’ organisations demanded the redressal of issues which they listed in a memorandum for the UGC.

The representatives included member of Federation of Central Universities’ Teachers’ Associations (FEDCUTA), JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), Indraprastha University Teachers’ Association (IPUTA) and Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA).

“In an hour-long meeting with the UGC Secretary, secrecy surrounding the recommendations of the Pay Review Committee which has not been made public yet were discussed among others issues,” said DUTA President Nandita Narain.

“The move would commercialise higher education, bring unreasonable hikes in student-fee, among other consequences,” Narain said objecting the granting of autonomy to some universities and DU colleges.

The varsities’ faculty members also express the need to do away with the Academic Performance Indicator (API). They even included the plight of ad-hoc teachers and JNU seat cuts among other demands.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday had announced that a committee has been formed to review UGC recommendations about the seventh pay commission in education institutions.

