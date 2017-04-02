Main tomorrow, over 10.2 lakh students to appear in IIT-JEE exam

Over 10.2 lakh students will appear for the Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE-M) at 1,781 centres across the country on Sunday for admission in engineering colleges, including the IITs.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts JEE-M, an all-India level engineering entrance for admission into IITs, NITs, IIITs, deemed universities and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTI).

The exam is being conducted at 1,781 centres in 109 cities.

JEE-M is conducted in two parts- Paper I and Paper II.

Paper-I (BE/B Tech) will be conducted in both computer-based (online) and paper-pen (offline) mode while Paper II (B Arch/B Planning) will be conducted in pen-paper mode only.

Candidates who want to appear for JEE-Advanced 2017 will have to clear the JEE-M test first.

The HRD Ministry has notified two changes in the JEE pattern for 2017.

There shall be no weightage for class 12 marks in calculating the ranks in the JEE (Main) examination.

For the candidates to qualify for IITs/NITs/IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Advanced) /JEE(Main) ranks, they should secure at least 75 per cent marks in class 12 exams, or be in the top 20 percentile.

For SC/ST students, the qualifying marks would be 65 per cent in the class 12 examination.

