Maharashtra SSC result 2017 date not yet announced, anxious students react on social media

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE), Pune is yet to announce an official date for the release of the Class 10 Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) exam results 2017 and students across the state are getting anxious. It is expected the result will be announced tomorrow at 1 pm, however, official from the Maharashtra Board yet to confirm the result date. Most state boards, except Bihar, have announced the SSC and HSC results.

This delay has also worried parents as this will further postpone the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions. Adding to this, about 516 answer sheets of Mathematics and English exams were stolen from an evaluation centre at Isra Vidyalaya in Dahisar on April 4 this year.

The police have arrested two suspects and the Board has said that students whose papers are not recovered will be assigned average marks. This has left students and parents enraged and worried about the effect of average marking on performance.

As the lack of clarity on when the results will be announced is stretched, students take to social media to express their worry. Here are some reactions:

Wait Wait Wait.. Can't Wait for #SSCResult — Hitesh Banote (@HiteshBanote) June 9, 2017

Stay away from people who are more interested in others #BoardResults than their own. Pure saal to kabhi aaye nahi kuch padhane.. #SSCResult — Rohit Patil (@imRohit_18) June 12, 2017

