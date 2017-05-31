Maharashtra HSC results: Aanchal Raut writes with her feet, scores 63 per cent

Although Raut was permitted to use the services of a writer, she chose not to depend on anyone. (Representational image) Although Raut was permitted to use the services of a writer, she chose not to depend on anyone. (Representational image)

Maharashtra HSC results 2017: Among the tales of miraculous students scoring high marks in the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams this year is Aanchal Raut, a 17-year-old girl who was born with no hands. The girl who has also had to face the hurdle of growing up in the naxal-infested district of Gadchiroli, wrote the class 12 state board exams with her feet.

Although Raut was permitted to use the services of a writer, she chose not to depend on anyone. Her efforts bore fruit when the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results on Tuesday and she managed to score 63 per cent, according to a report by the Times of India.

“Our college is a 40-minute bus ride for Aanchal, but she ensured that every morning she was present in class. When she sought admission in the college, we were worried how she’ll cope with academic and practicals since she did not have hands. But Aanchal proved everyone wrong and has become a role model for our 140-odd students,” Vidya Bharati Mahavidyalaya principal Rajabhau Munghate told TOI.

The girl’s mother has the same condition and her father is a farmer. Raut’s story echoes with many students with disabilities who have written and cleared the exam with flying colours across the state.

The overall pass percentage this year was at 89.5, which is three per cent higher than last year and 14,29,478 students appeared for the exams of whom 12,79,406 passed.

