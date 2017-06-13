Maharashtra Board: MSBSHSE declared SSC result 2017, girls outperformed boys

Maharashtra SSC result 2017 has been released Maharashtra SSC result 2017 has been released

MSBSHSE SSC results 2017: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of SSC exam today at 1 pm. Like last year, this year too the girls have outperformed boys by scoring 91.46 per cent while boys were at 86.51 per cent. The overall pass percentage is 88.74 per cent which is a little lower in comparison with last year’s 89.56 per cent.

Among the districts, Konkan has registered the highest pass percentage with 96.18 while the second highest is Pune with 91.95 per cent. Mumbai scored 90.09 per cent. A total of 14,58,855 students appeared for the exam out of which, as many as 250562 students were from Pune.

In Nagpur, a total of 174805 students have appeared out of which 146257 have passed with a passing percent at 83.67. Similarly the pass percent of Aurangabad at 88.15, Kolhapur at 93.59, Amaravati at 84.35 per cent, Nasik at 87.76, Latur at 85.22. Read | Maharashtra 10th SSC result 2017 declared live updates. Click here

Among repeaters, a total of 47630 have appeared with passed the exam among which 23065 boys and 10312 have passed.

MSBSHSE SSC result 2017, here’s the procedure

The revaluation of the answersheet is available. The students have to first apply for a copy of their answersheet. Once received, students can apply for revaluation from next day to maximum of five days of receiving the photocopy. Those students who wish to apply for Class Improvement Scheme to improve their scores will get two chances in July-August 2017 supplementary exams and March 2018 board examinations. For those students who have not cleared the exams or wish to take CIS can apply for July-August supplementary exams from June 19 as forms will be available online.

