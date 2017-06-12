MSBSHSE SSC result 2017 to release tomorrow, Maharashtra Board clarifies

MSBSHSE SSC result 2017: While officials have mainly cited this reason for delay in declaring the results, one of the reasons for the delay in the announcement was the process of awarding extra marks for sports, arts and culture. MSBSHSE SSC result 2017: While officials have mainly cited this reason for delay in declaring the results, one of the reasons for the delay in the announcement was the process of awarding extra marks for sports, arts and culture.

MSBSHSE SSC result 2017: Laying to rest the rumours which have been doing the rounds of social media for several days, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced that the results of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination conducted in March 2017, will be declared tomorrow (Tuesday) across all nine divisions in the state.

Over 2.89 lakh students were registered to take SSC exams in Pune. This year, the exams had begun at least 10 days late as compared to previous years owing to elections in many parts of the state which led to delay in conducting the results.

While officials have mainly cited this reason for delay in declaring the results, one of the reasons for the delay in the announcement was the process of awarding extra marks for sports, arts and culture. Earlier in 2017, the state education department had announced that students who excel in arts, culture or folk art will get 25 extra marks and while initially the decision was to award these marks from 2018 onwards, another government resolution was later issued allowing students to apply this year as well. Coupled together, these factors led to delay in results.

Meanwhile, in an emailed press statement, Krishnakumar Patil, secretary of MSBSHSE said that from the first time this year, students will be able to apply for verification of marks and photocopy of answersheets right from the next day after declaration of online results. “The necessary copy of the application form has been made available on the board’s website. For any information in this regard, students may contact the divisional board office,” he said.

Students can check their subject-wise results post 1 pm on the official websites – mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, examresults.net, maharashtraeducation.com, knowyourresult.com, rediff.com/exams, jagranjosh.com.

The students have to log on to the official websites mentioned above. They should keep their roll numbers handy. Enter your roll number and mother’s name.

BY SMS: Know the results by SMS, through BSNL, send SMS (MHSSC <space> <seatno>) and send to short code no 57766.

For Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata Docomo, BSNL, send SMS (MAH10 <space> <roll number>) and send to short code no 58888111.

For Airtel, Idea, Vodafone and Aircel users, can dial USSD code *588# to get result by SMS.

