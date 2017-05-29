Maharashtra HSC Class 12th results 2017 date to be announced soon

Maharashtra HSC class 12th results 2017: This year, as many as 15.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which 8.48 are boys while 6.56 are girls. Maharashtra HSC class 12th results 2017: This year, as many as 15.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which 8.48 are boys while 6.56 are girls.

Maharashtra HSC Class 12th results 2017: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely announce the dates for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) class 12 results today. Students who have appeared for the board examinations and are eagerly waiting for the results, can check the same from the official website.

While many websites are claiming that the result will be released announced today, however MSBSHSE officials will conduct meeting to announce result date.

The Board is likely to release the results tomorrow for the HSC exams which were conducted in the state from February 28 to March 25, 2017. Since many universities have released the admissions forms for various undergraduate courses, the HSC results will be announced this week.

Steps to download the Maharashtra class 12 HSC results 2017:

– Go to the official website for the Maharashtra board (mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in).

– On the homepage, click on “HSC results 2017”.

– Enter your roll number and other details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

This year, MSBSHSE has to face embarrassment as six questions papers were leaked on WhatsApp including Mathematics, Statistics, Marathi, Secretarial Practise and Physics.

