Maharashtra SSC result 2017 to release tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC result 2017: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) exams 2017 tomorrow. that is June 13 at 1 pm. Students who have appeared for the state boards can check their results on the official website once they have been declared.

In April, about 186 answer sheets were stolen from the assessment centre in Dahisar. The Board has decided to assign average marks to the missing answer sheets. Read | Maharashtra SSC result 2017: Know how much you need to pass the 10th exam, click here

About 17,66,098 candidate appeared in Class 10 board exams this year in the state, which is an increase of 2.23 per cent of the students who appeared last year. Among those who registered, 9,89,908 were boys and 7,76,190 were girls. The minimum marks needed to clear the Class 10 exams is 35 per cent of the total score of each subject. Read | MSBSHSE: Maharashtra schools to get CBSE Class 10 exam marks for admission, click here

Steps to download Maharashtra Board SSC result 2017:

Visit the official website of the Board (mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in and examresults.net).

On the homepage, click on SSC results 2017

Enter the roll number and other details

Download and take a print out

