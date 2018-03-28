Mahrashtra SSC, HSC exam: Minister says strict action to be taken against those changing exam centres

It was after reports of students cheating in exams and question paper leak surfaced this year that the education minister was questioned. It was after reports of students cheating in exams and question paper leak surfaced this year that the education minister was questioned.

Minister for School Education, Vinod Tawde, told the Legislative Council that the Maharashtra government will take strict action against those SSC, HSC board officials who change exam centres which have been fixed as per norms. He was replying to a debate, initiated by Vikram Kale (NCP), on the spate of incidents of copying in the recently held exams of classes 10 and 12 in the state. Every year, the Maharashtra State Board conducts the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations.

It was after reports of students cheating in exams and question paper leak surfaced this year that the education minister was questioned. Tawde said, “Strict action will be taken against the teaching and non-teaching staff found guilty of indulging in leaking question papers.”

The government will also direct the Board to print an additional set of 25,000 question papers only for the centres where the question papers have been leaked. It is not possible for the government to change the leaked question paper sets all over the state, he added. Tawde also said that the government will probe claims made by Kale about two candidates being made to sit side by side at an SSC exam centre in Nagpur district.

“The government will take strict action against copying during the SSC and HSC exams,” he asserted. The minister said that cases of copying during exams are increasing due to the increased competition for marks, and the middlemen were taking undue advantage of the situation.

