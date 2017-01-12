Maharashtra: Until further notice, no more selfies to monitor school attendance

THE MAHARASHTRA government has put on hold the recently announced selfie initiative to monitor attendance of school students. In November 2016, the state government had issued a government resolution asking teachers of state-run schools to click selfies with students in the classrooms, starting from January this year.

The selfies were to be uploaded to the SARAL website for the purpose of maintaining records.

The novel mode of marking attendance was aimed at keeping a check on students dropping out or the ones being absent frequently. However, state education minister Vinod Tawde on Monday said the initiative has been temporarily stayed owing to improper implementation.

Adding to that, school education secretary Nand Kumar said that the decision to temporarily stay the initiative was because of technical glitches and improper communication. Tawde said that the initiative was not properly implemented at the district level by officers, teachers and schools.

Since the announcement in November, teachers have come out against the decision claiming lack of infrastructure and time. The selfie initiative will be put on hold until the education officers are trained to implement the initiative to monitor out-of-school students, he added.

Amir Ansari, a Mumbai-based teacher, said that the initiative would be successful only if the government helped improve the infrastructure. “Getting a good Internet connection or a proper phone is difficult, especially in rural Maharashtra. So the priority should be to improve the infrastructure,” said Ansari.