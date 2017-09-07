Maharashtra University Results: 60% MA Sociology students fail, many say they didn’t do so bad

IN YET another apparent lapse in the results, almost 60 per cent students of MA Sociology at the University of Mumbai have failed in their Part I examinations. Of the nearly 600 students who took their exam in April this year, over 350 have secured below 40 marks in at least one of the four subjects. The students are from the university’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL).

A university official said nearly 50 students from IDOL approached the helpdesk Wednesday with their grievances. “The students have claimed that nearly 80 per cent of them have been erroneously given marks below 40 in some subjects. Their grievance has been passed on to the acting director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation,” said the official. However, he said, the students could only verify their claims by applying for revaluation.

The students claimed that at least 80 per cent of them had been marked either zero or under 40. They said some had also been marked absent despite taking the exam. “We are very sure that we didn’t do so poorly to get zero or fail. There is some problem in the assessment. How can so many students fail,” said Shaheena Usmani, a student.

According to university officials, those marked absent or allotted zero marks will have to wait for 10-15 days as their papers have either not been assessed or are untraceable. However, those who got marks below 40 will have to apply for revaluation, which entails a fee of Rs 250 per paper per student.

“While there are low scorers in all four subjects of Sociology, we have noticed that the number is higher in the Anthropology subject,” said an official.

The university has asked students to apply for revaluation. “Why should students have to waste their time and money on an error that the university may have committed? As it is, so many cases of errors have come to the fore in this year’s results,” said Usmani, adding that the students might take legal recourse if the university did not resolve their grievances.

