Maharashtra UG NEET 2017 first selection list released at dmer.org

Maharashtra UG NEET 2017 first selection list: Candidates who have completed their class 10 SSC exams from outside the state are required to report to their respective colleges within three days (by July 31) for document verification. Maharashtra UG NEET 2017 first selection list: Candidates who have completed their class 10 SSC exams from outside the state are required to report to their respective colleges within three days (by July 31) for document verification.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Maharashtra has released the first selection list for admission to undergraduate medical seats in the state. Candidates who have cleared the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 and are looking to secure state medical seats can check the result for the first selection list on the official website (dmer.org).

The selection list was suppossed to be released on July 25, 2017 but was delayed, according to an official notice. The students who have secured up to rank 1,35,000 in NEET 2017 have been selected for admission.

There are multiple lists available on the official website for the first round. The first list is for students who have studied up to class 12 (intermediate) in the state. Students who have their names in this list should note that the date of joining their respective colleges in August 2, 2017 up to 5 pm and will be required to the status retention form by 5 pm on August 3, 2017.

Another list has been released for candidates who had completed their class 10 SSC exams from outside the state. Candidates with their names appearing in this list are required to report to their respective colleges within three days (by July 31) for document verification.

Candidates can also search for their names through the college-wise search.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd