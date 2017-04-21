Maharashtra: To make summer break exciting, schools plan workshops for students

CITY SCHOOLS and colleges are breaking for the summer vacation and students are already looking forward to some unique workshops on offer this season. Entrepreneurship, journalism and astronomy have emerged as some of the popular ones this time.

Tapping on the trend among youngsters to ‘start up’, R N Podar School in Khar is offering a summer course in entrepreneurship. The training is aimed at introducing Class XII students to diverse vocations such as design and entrepreneurship among the others. The subject is an addition this year to the school’s annual summer workshops in drama, critical appreciation, computer training and life skills.

“There is an increasing interest among youngsters on startup these days,” said Nikita Bajaj, the principal of R N Podar School. “These workshops act as an ice-breaker for students as well as teachers,” she added.

For those interested in astronomy, the University of Mumbai’s Centre for Extra-Mural Studies (CEMS) has scheduled a six-day course on basic astronomy. The centre has also planned a host of short-term programmes, including a course on ancient scripts in Brahmi and Modee and a workshop on rocks, minerals and fossils.

“The courses are for anybody above 12 years of age. All those interested can register and spend their summer in a productive way,” said Mugdha Karnik, director, CEMS, adding that a 10-day-course on robotics for children in the age group of 13 to 17 years will be held from May 8 to 17.

“This year, along with the usual hobby classes, schools have started with environment awareness programmes for children, like tree plantation drives and compost-making workshops,” said Arundhati Chavan, president of the Parent Teachers’ Association United Forum.

Ryan International School, on the other hand, is offering ‘Beyond Breaking News’, an online journalism certificate course for its students. It seeks to make children aged 11 years and above, adept in script writing,editing and camera techniques.

The school is also organising international trips for its senior students to NASA and Europe, along with a university campus visit at Pennsylvania, said principal Anjali Bowen.

